WDIY Headlines
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

A Show With A Heartbeat with Chloe Cole-Wilson | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published January 9, 2024 at 10:41 AM EST

On this episode, Kate sits down with Chloe Cole-Wilson, the Allentown Art Museum's Community Art+Action Fellow, to discuss her upcoming exhibition "Restoring Petals." The showcase dives into the deeper conversations about love, life, and healing amidst the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Providing a multisensory experience, the space will welcome visitors in to a captivating environment that celebrates the intersections of art, culture, and social change.

Opening on Monday, January 15 as part of the Allentown Art Museum's vibrant tribute to the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., "Restoring Petals" will be available to experience through June.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 1/8/24)

Kate Scuffle
An actress, producer, writer and educator, Kate is the Managing Director of Selkie Theatre, and was the founding Executive Director of the award-winning Theatre Outlet. At The Outlet she produced several innovative performance series featuring new drama, music, dance and spoken word, as well as the Outlet’s Educational Outreach programs.
