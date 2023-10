Kate talks with Bathsheba Monk and Kim Plyler, founders of Pen to Performance, a new nonprofit dedicated to uncovering new theater works. The duo discuss their organization's inaugural play reading event on Thursday October 12th at the Ice House in Bethlehem.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 10/9/23)