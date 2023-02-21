© 2023
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

'The Thrill of the Orchestra': Silagh White and the ASO's Community Programs | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published February 21, 2023 at 6:54 AM EST
IMG_2576x.jpg

Former Lehigh Valley Arts Salon host Silagh White returns to the studio, this time as a guest. As the Director of Education at the Allentown Symphony Orchestra, Silagh talks about the symphony's many educational programs and community outreach efforts.

These opportunities include the return of the symphony's youth and family concerts, which will kick off with a "The Thrill of the Orchestra" on February 25, the interactive Orchestra Lab, the Young Musicians String Festival, the Schadt String Competition, the Schadt String Scholarship, and more.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 2/20/23)

Lehigh Valley Arts Salon Silagh WhiteAllentown Symphony OrchestraOutreachMiller Symphony HallLehigh Valley Arts Salon
Kate Scuffle
An actress, producer, writer and educator, Kate is the Managing Director of Selkie Theatre, and was the founding Executive Director of the award-winning Theatre Outlet. At The Outlet she produced several innovative performance series featuring new drama, music, dance and spoken word, as well as the Outlet’s Educational Outreach programs.
See stories by Kate Scuffle
