Friendships, Memories, and the 'Games We Play': Touchstone's Emma Ackerman and Chris Egging | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle welcomes Touchstone Theatre's General Manager Emma Ackerman and Technical Director Chris Egging for a conversation about their original two-person performance, "Games We Play," running from Feb. 16-26, Thursdays-Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

They talk about the performance's focus on memory, nostalgia and childhood friendships, "forged in mix CDs and make-believe," the show's production, choreography and music, and what it means in the bigger picture as Emma's final artistic performance on the Touchstone stage.

(Original air-date: 2/13/23)