'Preserving the Lehigh Valley in Art': The Life and Work of Hub Willson | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle welcomes painter and award-winning photographer Hub Willson for a conversation about his upcoming one-man show, "Preserving the Lehigh Valley in Art,” on display at the Bethlehem Town Hall Rotunda Gallery from Jan. 8-Feb. 13.

They discuss Hub's interest in painting historic structures and landscapes, his approach to both art and photography, his experience and history as a musician, and much more.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 1/9/22)