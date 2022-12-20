© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thank you to everyone who contributed to WDIY's 2022 Year-End Membership Drive! We couldn't be here without you.
LVAS.jpg
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

The Magic of an Independent Bookstore with Apport's Ben Roylance | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published December 20, 2022 at 11:05 AM EST
IMG_0764.JPG

Kate Scuffle talks with Ben Roylance - reader, writer, educator, book collector, and the owner of one of the Valley’s newest independent bookstores, Apport Used Books in Emmaus. They talk about what makes a good bookstore, how Ben goes about choosing what to stock and display, how reading books continues to endure despite the popularity of e-readers, and more.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 12/19/22)

Tags
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon Ben RoylanceApport Used Booksindependent bookstoreused bookscurationonline saleseventsBookse-readersPoetryEmmausLehigh Valley Arts Salon
Kate Scuffle
An actress, producer, writer and educator, Kate is the Managing Director of Selkie Theatre, and was the founding Executive Director of the award-winning Theatre Outlet. At The Outlet she produced several innovative performance series featuring new drama, music, dance and spoken word, as well as the Outlet’s Educational Outreach programs.
See stories by Kate Scuffle
Related Content