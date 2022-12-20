The Magic of an Independent Bookstore with Apport's Ben Roylance | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle talks with Ben Roylance - reader, writer, educator, book collector, and the owner of one of the Valley’s newest independent bookstores, Apport Used Books in Emmaus. They talk about what makes a good bookstore, how Ben goes about choosing what to stock and display, how reading books continues to endure despite the popularity of e-readers, and more.

(Original air-date: 12/19/22)