Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

All You Need to Know About Musikfest 2022 with ArtsQuest’s Patrick Brogan | LV Arts Salon

Published August 9, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT
LVAS8-8-22.png

Find out what’s new, what’s back, what’s cooking and who’s playing at Musikfest 2022! Join Kate Scuffle as she talks with ArtsQuest’s own Patrick Brogan about the nation’s largest free music festival, returning for its 39th year with new locations, experiences, bands, and of course – food!

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 8/8/22)

Kate Scuffle
An actress, producer, writer and educator, Kate is the Managing Director of Selkie Theatre, and was the founding Executive Director of the award-winning Theatre Outlet. At The Outlet she produced several innovative performance series featuring new drama, music, dance and spoken word, as well as the Outlet’s Educational Outreach programs.
