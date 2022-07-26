© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
LVAS.jpg
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

'Wind-Shifts, Mood-Swings, and Other Anomalies': The Life and Work of Ronald De Long | LV Arts Salon

Published July 26, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT
LVAS7-25.jpg
1 of 3  — LVAS7-25.jpg
RDL 3.jpg
2 of 3  — RDL 3.jpg
'Crows'
Ron De Long
RDL 2.jpg
3 of 3  — RDL 2.jpg
'Rose Garden'
Ron De Long
Ron Delong1.png
Ron De Long
/
Ron De Long
'Sailing Through Neverland'

Kate Scuffle talks with local artist Ronald De Long about his life, his work, and his new exhibit: Wind-Shifts, Mood-Swings, and Other Anomalies, on display through Aug. 18 at the Baum School of Art.

Ron Delong4.png
Ron De Long
/
Ron De Long
'Windshift'

The exhibit reflects Ron's endless curiosity, creativity and dedication to exploring his own personal artistic vision, while inspiring us all to stay connected to our own imagination.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/25/22)

Tags

Lehigh Valley Arts Salon Ronald De LongWind-Shifts, Mood-Swings, and Other AnomaliesArtistBaum School of ArtExhibitcreativityartistic visionimaginationLehigh Valley Arts Salon
Kate Scuffle
An actress, producer, writer and educator, Kate is the Managing Director of Selkie Theatre, and was the founding Executive Director of the award-winning Theatre Outlet. At The Outlet she produced several innovative performance series featuring new drama, music, dance and spoken word, as well as the Outlet’s Educational Outreach programs.
See stories by Kate Scuffle
Related Content