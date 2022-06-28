‘Something Rotten,’ ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ and the Life Journey of Ric Stoneback | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle welcomes actor Ric Stoneback, whose extensive resume includes work on Broadway, off-Broadway, regional theatres throughout the country, sitcoms, TV dramas and movies, feature films, commercials, voiceovers, an animated musical feature film and, most recently, you can see him in the hit Amazon Prime series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Together, they will talk about how Ric's life path has come full circle back home to the Lehigh Valley, where you can catch him onstage as Nostradamus in Northampton Community College Summer Theatre’s upcoming production of the wildly funny musical farce Something Rotten.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 6/27/22)