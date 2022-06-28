© 2022
‘Something Rotten,’ ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ and the Life Journey of Ric Stoneback | LV Arts Salon

Published June 28, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT
LVAS6-27.jpg

Kate Scuffle welcomes actor Ric Stoneback, whose extensive resume includes work on Broadway, off-Broadway, regional theatres throughout the country, sitcoms, TV dramas and movies, feature films, commercials, voiceovers, an animated musical feature film and, most recently, you can see him in the hit Amazon Prime series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Together, they will talk about how Ric's life path has come full circle back home to the Lehigh Valley, where you can catch him onstage as Nostradamus in Northampton Community College Summer Theatre’s upcoming production of the wildly funny musical farce Something Rotten.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 6/27/22)

Kate Scuffle
An actress, producer, writer and educator, Kate is the Managing Director of Selkie Theatre, and was the founding Executive Director of the award-winning Theatre Outlet. At The Outlet she produced several innovative performance series featuring new drama, music, dance and spoken word, as well as the Outlet’s Educational Outreach programs.
