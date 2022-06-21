Capturing Bethlehem’s Chimney Swifts - In Art Form - with Raisa Kochmaruk | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle welcomes artist Raisa Kochmaruk into the arts salon to talk about her recent work with a mural depicting the official bird of Bethlehem — the chimney swift.

With the official hanging for the public coming up in fall 2022, the Liberty High School and Cornell graduate describes the inspiration, techniques and challenges behind working on a piece this large, and how the Bethlehem Fine Arts Commission, City of Bethlehem, and Lehigh Valley Audubon Society helped bring it to reality.

Contributed photo / Raisa Kochmaruk Raisa's new "Swifts Over Bethlehem" mural.

(Original air-date: 6/20/22)