© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
LVAS.jpg
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Capturing Bethlehem’s Chimney Swifts - In Art Form - with Raisa Kochmaruk | LV Arts Salon

Published June 21, 2022 at 9:28 AM EDT
LVAS-6-20.png

Kate Scuffle welcomes artist Raisa Kochmaruk into the arts salon to talk about her recent work with a mural depicting the official bird of Bethlehem — the chimney swift.

With the official hanging for the public coming up in fall 2022, the Liberty High School and Cornell graduate describes the inspiration, techniques and challenges behind working on a piece this large, and how the Bethlehem Fine Arts Commission, City of Bethlehem, and Lehigh Valley Audubon Society helped bring it to reality.

img_8519.jpg
Contributed photo
/
Raisa Kochmaruk
Raisa's new "Swifts Over Bethlehem" mural.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 6/20/22)

Tags

Lehigh Valley Arts Salon Raisa KochmarukChimney Swiftsofficial birdMuralspublic artNatureLiberty High SchoolLehigh Valley Audubon SocietyBethlehem Fine Arts CommissionBethlehemLehigh Valley Arts Salon
Kate Scuffle
An actress, producer, writer and educator, Kate is the Managing Director of Selkie Theatre, and was the founding Executive Director of the award-winning Theatre Outlet. At The Outlet she produced several innovative performance series featuring new drama, music, dance and spoken word, as well as the Outlet’s Educational Outreach programs.
See stories by Kate Scuffle
Related Content