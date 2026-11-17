On this episode, Lindsay Watson welcomes Marvin Webb of Marvin Webb Micro Consulting to explore the justice-oriented approach he brings to his clients and how he measures successful impact.

Marvin talks about moving to the Lehigh Valley from Brooklyn and the changes he's seen since being here, as well as the positive and difficult experiences he's had as a Black man in the region. Plus, how he'd help a person of color prepare for a possible new career and the importance of going in "eyes wide open."

Influence Unplugged: Celebrating Black Legacy is a powerful series celebrating Black history and greatness. The show highlights remarkable stories of African American leadership, creativity, and contributions shaping our community and beyond.

(Original air-date: 11/17/26)

