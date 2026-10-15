"A Calling Rather than a Hunger" with Dr. Kathy Harring and Ana Amarante-Craig | HerStory

On this episode, Sandra Bieber talks with Dr. Kathy Harring, President of Muhlenberg College, about her journey to a career in higher education and what keeps her dedicated to learning. Plus, the broader misunderstandings about the liberal arts and what students need right now.

Then, Sandra is joined by attorney Ana Amarante-Craig, whose list of accomplishments includes several "firsts." Ana shares how being sick as a child made her so grateful for every day and her belief that everyone has their own gift, as well as her mindset that no problem is too big.

HerStory is a dynamic and inspiring podcast celebrating the contributions of powerful women, through engaging conversations with female trailblazers, health experts, and community leaders. Tune in the third Thursday of every month at 6:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 10/15/25)

