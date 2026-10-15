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HerStory: Women Who Lead

"A Calling Rather than a Hunger" with Dr. Kathy Harring and Ana Amarante-Craig | HerStory

By Sandra Bieber
Published October 15, 2026 at 4:24 PM EDT

On this episode, Sandra Bieber talks with Dr. Kathy Harring, President of Muhlenberg College, about her journey to a career in higher education and what keeps her dedicated to learning. Plus, the broader misunderstandings about the liberal arts and what students need right now.

Then, Sandra is joined by attorney Ana Amarante-Craig, whose list of accomplishments includes several "firsts." Ana shares how being sick as a child made her so grateful for every day and her belief that everyone has their own gift, as well as her mindset that no problem is too big.

HerStory is a dynamic and inspiring podcast celebrating the contributions of powerful women, through engaging conversations with female trailblazers, health experts, and community leaders. Tune in the third Thursday of every month at 6:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 10/15/25)

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HerStory: Women Who Lead Dr. Kathy HarringAna Amarante-CraigMuhlenberg CollegeWomen leadersAdvocacy
Sandra Bieber
Sandra Bieber is the host of the monthly WDIY podcast HerStory: Women Who Lead. She brings with her a wealth of experience in nonprofit leadership, community development, marketing and philanthropy.
See stories by Sandra Bieber
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