Making the Healthy Choice: Dan Buettner Jr. and Activating Allentown's 'Blue Zone' | HealthBEAT

Greg Capogna and co-host Ed Meehan of the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health welcome Dan Buettner Jr., National Spokesperson and Director of Solutions for Blue Zones to talk about the launch of the "Blue Zones Activate" initiative in Allentown.

They talk about the Blue Zones' findings and research, conducted by Dan Buettner Sr., the "Power 9" lifestyle habits, how the Blue Zone model may be adapted to fit the population of Allentown, and how making healthy lifestyle choices is a lot like exercising a muscle.

Catch HealthBEAT the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 7/17/23)