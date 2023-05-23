© 2023
HealthBEAT

Becoming Stewards of a Better 'Well-Being Society' with Dr. Bobby Milstein | HealthBEAT

By Greg Capogna
Published May 23, 2023 at 7:51 AM EDT

Greg Capogna and co-host Edward Meehan from the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health welcome Dr. Bobby Milstein, Director of System Strategy for ReThink Health and the Rippel Foundation, and a visiting professor at the MIT Sloan School of Management.

Greg, Edward and Bobby discuss the importance of stewardship in helping to further the social determinants of health, how Allentown is developing compared to other Rust Belt communities, building a society that works for all, and developing the infrastructure for a "well-being society."

Catch HealthBEAT the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 5/22/23)

Greg Capogna
Greg began his role as WDIY's Executive Director in October, 2018. He brings 30 years of broadcast management experience to the station, having held executive positions with the nation’s largest commercial radio corporations including Cumulus Media, Citadel Broadcasting, and Clear Channel Communications in the south and midwest. Before starting his role at WDIY, he also spent five years as a consultant in marketing, sales and sales management to radio stations in the south. He holds a BAA from Central Michigan University in broadcast journalism and lives in Bethlehem.
See stories by Greg Capogna
