Allentown's Vicky Kistler, Community Health, and Preparing for the Next Public Health Emergency | HealthBEAT

By Greg Capogna
Published April 18, 2023 at 10:03 AM EDT
HB 4-17-23.png

Greg Capogna and co-host Edward Meehan from the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health welcome Vicky Kistler, Director of Community and Economic Development for the city of Allentown.

Together they discuss how Vicky's previous role as Director of the Allentown Health Bureau helps her address the health needs of the community as CED Director, Allentown's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, challenges and misconceptions that still must be addressed, and how ready we are to tackle the next public health emergency.

Catch HealthBEAT the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 4/17/23)

Tags
HealthBEAT Vicky KistlerCommunity and Economic DevelopmentAllentown Health BureauCOVID-19VaccinePublic healthSocial Determinants of HealthLeonard Parker Pool Institute for HealthCommunity healthpublic health emergencyHealthBEAT
Greg Capogna
Greg began his role as WDIY's Executive Director in October, 2018. He brings 30 years of broadcast management experience to the station, having held executive positions with the nation’s largest commercial radio corporations including Cumulus Media, Citadel Broadcasting, and Clear Channel Communications in the south and midwest. Before starting his role at WDIY, he also spent five years as a consultant in marketing, sales and sales management to radio stations in the south. He holds a BAA from Central Michigan University in broadcast journalism and lives in Bethlehem.
