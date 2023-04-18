Allentown's Vicky Kistler, Community Health, and Preparing for the Next Public Health Emergency | HealthBEAT

Greg Capogna and co-host Edward Meehan from the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health welcome Vicky Kistler, Director of Community and Economic Development for the city of Allentown.

Together they discuss how Vicky's previous role as Director of the Allentown Health Bureau helps her address the health needs of the community as CED Director, Allentown's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, challenges and misconceptions that still must be addressed, and how ready we are to tackle the next public health emergency.

Catch HealthBEAT the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

