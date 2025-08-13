The Key to Sustainable Fashion | Environmental Minute

Hello and welcome to Environmental Minute! This segment is brought to you by WDIY, in part by the Estate of Don Miles, and I am your host, Maddie Yang, a sophomore in high school at Moravian Academy, in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. I am super passionate about all things climate change, sustainability, and empowering and educating others to take action against the climate crisis. My goal for this segment is to provide listeners with a glimpse into a whole variety of topics in the vast realm of sustainability from biodiversity to ecotourism, and plant-based diets to sustainable swaps.

In this episode, we’re going to be talking all about sustainable fashion, one of my favorite sustainability topics! We’ll be delving into the clothes we wear, where they come from, and how they impact the planet.

Fashion is one of the things in today’s society that serves as a connecting point. Fashion is self-expression, culture, and can be critical to one’s identity. But behind the scenes, the fashion industry is one of the most polluting and wasteful industries in the world.

The production of clothing uses massive amounts of water, energy, and chemicals. In fact, making a single cotton T-shirt can take over 2,700 liters of water—that’s enough drinking water for one person for nearly three years. And jeans? That’s even more.

The dyes used in many factories often get dumped into rivers and waterways. Synthetic fabrics like polyester? They're made from fossil fuels—and when they’re washed, they release microplastics into our oceans. The fashion industry is responsible for around 10% of global carbon emissions. That’s more than all international flights and maritime shipping combined.

And with the fashion industry comes immense amounts of waste. Fast fashion—clothes that are cheaply made, trendy, and meant to be thrown away after a few wears—is flooding landfills. On average, a piece of clothing is worn only seven to ten times before it’s tossed. Globally, we throw away about 92 million tons of textile waste every single year.

So, what’s the solution?

Sustainable fashion isn’t just a buzzword—it’s a movement. It’s about shifting from quantity to quality. From impulsive buying to intentional wearing. From harming the planet to helping it.

Here’s what you can do to be a part of the solution.

First, buy less, and buy better. Before you hit that “add to cart” button, or purchase a piece, ask yourself: Do I really need this? Will I wear it at least 30 times? If the answer is no, it’s probably not worth it.

Choose clothing made with natural or recycled materials—like organic cotton, linen, hemp, or Tencel. Look for certifications like Fair Trade, which ensure that the products were made in environmentally and socially responsible ways.

Second, support ethical brands. Many small and independent labels are doing things right—paying fair wages, using eco-friendly materials, and producing in small batches to avoid waste. It may cost a bit more upfront, but you’re paying for longevity, ethics, and sustainability.

Third, explore the world of thrifting. Buying pre-loved clothing extends the life of garments and keeps them out of landfills. Plus, you’ll find some truly unique pieces you can’t get anywhere else.

Fourth, care for your clothes, ensuring you make the most of their lifespan. Wash less often and in cold water. Air dry instead of tumble drying when you can. Learn basic repairs—sewing a button, patching a hole, fixing a hem. When we care for our clothes, they return the favor.

Fifth, rethink the end of a garment’s life. Instead of tossing clothes, donate, sell, repurpose, or recycle them. Many brands now offer take-back programs where you can return used clothes for recycling or store credit.

Sustainable fashion isn’t just about what’s in your closet, it’s about how we consume. It’s a mindset shift, and remembering that every purchase is a vote—for the kind of world we want to live in.

And let’s not forget the social side of sustainability. Millions of garment workers around the world—mostly women—work in unsafe conditions for poverty wages to make cheap clothes. Ethical fashion means caring about the hands that made your clothes as much as the fabric they’re made of.

So next time you see a $5 T-shirt, ask yourself: How is that even possible? If it seems too cheap, someone, somewhere, is paying the price—whether it’s a worker, the planet, or both.

Thank you so much for tuning into this episode of Environmental Minute, and I hope this conversation has inspired you to think more critically about the importance of sustainable fashion and its crucial role in affecting climate change. Until next time, I’m Maddie Yang, and this has been Environmental Minute.

