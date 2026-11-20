Housing sales down

Existing-home sales in the United States have declined in four of the past five months. Overall sales are 9% below last year’s level. However, the median sale price remains above last year’s level, though it has fallen from its peak earlier this year.

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Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 11/20/26)

