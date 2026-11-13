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Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 11/13/26

By Kamran Afshar
Published November 13, 2026 at 11:59 AM EST

October Inflation at a High 4%

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the seasonally adjusted Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.4% in October. This increase occurred despite slight declines in gas and diesel prices; The overall inflation rate over the past 12 months now is estimated at 4%. This estimate is based on September and November 2025 data, since the BLS did not conduct its CPI surveys in October 2025.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 11/13/26)

Tags
Economic Pulse InflationBureau of Labor StatisticsConsumer Price IndexGas pricesEconomy
Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar is the host of the weekly WDIY feature Economic Pulse, and he currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Vice President.
See stories by Kamran Afshar
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