Economic Pulse: Week of 10/2/26

Consumer Sentiment falls 13%

Consumer sentiment isn’t just dipping—it’s entering uncharted waters. September’s Consumer Sentiment Index dropped 13% to 48.1, landing as the second-lowest score since tracking began. 2026 marks the first time the index has ever fallen below 50, and all four of the lowest readings in history occurred in the past nine months—including a record low of 44.8 back in May. September sits seven points below the lowest trough seen during the Great Recession. Today, we unpack why confidence is eroding so quickly.

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(Original air-date: 10/2/26)

