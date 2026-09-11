© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY Headlines
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 9/11/26

By Kamran Afshar
Published September 11, 2026 at 3:50 PM EDT

Inflation remained at 3.4%

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the seasonally adjusted Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.4% in August. Gasoline prices rose 27% over the last 12 months, pushing the overall cost of energy up 16%. Over the last 12 months, one of the most consequential price increases has been the 59% rise in diesel prices, as of this taping. Diesel fuels trucks and trains and, as such, affects the cost of everything shipped.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 9/11/26)

Tags
Economic Pulse InflationBureau of Labor StatisticsConsumer Price IndexGas pricesTransportation
Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar is the host of the weekly WDIY feature Economic Pulse, and he currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Vice President.
See stories by Kamran Afshar
Related Content