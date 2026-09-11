Economic Pulse: Week of 9/11/26

Inflation remained at 3.4%

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the seasonally adjusted Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.4% in August. Gasoline prices rose 27% over the last 12 months, pushing the overall cost of energy up 16%. Over the last 12 months, one of the most consequential price increases has been the 59% rise in diesel prices, as of this taping. Diesel fuels trucks and trains and, as such, affects the cost of everything shipped.

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(Original air-date: 9/11/26)

