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Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 7/31/26

By Kamran Afshar
Published July 31, 2026 at 1:39 PM EDT

The FED held its rate steady

During the July meeting of the Fed's Open Market Committee (FOMC), the members decided to keep their rate unchanged, continuing the trend from their previous four meetings in 2026. The last adjustment made by the Fed was a 25-basis-point cut last December.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 7/31/26)

Tags
Economic Pulse Federal ReserveFederal Open Market CommitteeEconomy
Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar is the host of the weekly WDIY feature Economic Pulse, and he currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Vice President.
See stories by Kamran Afshar
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