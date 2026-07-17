Economic Pulse: Week of 7/17/26

Inflation

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the seasonally adjusted Consumer Price Index (CPI) dropped by 0.4% in June, almost entirely due to drop in oil prices. This lowered the overall inflation rate to 3.5% over the past 12 months. And while this is the average, close to us, Philadelphia’s inflation is 5.4%.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 7/17/26)

