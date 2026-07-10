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Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 7/10/26

By Kamran Afshar
Published July 10, 2026 at 1:25 PM EDT

Retail Sales Rose Faster Than Expected

The latest Census Bureau data shows 0.9% growth in retail sales in May, marking the fourth straight month of expansion and lifting total spending to $764 billion. Year-over-year, that is a whopping 6.9% jump.
Nominal figures show how much cash is changing hands, but inflation is doing the heavy lifting. Adjusted for rising prices, that 6.9% annual surge shrinks to a much lower, however, still respectable 2.6%.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 7/10/26)

Tags
Economic Pulse Retail SalesCensus BureauEconomy
Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar is the host of the weekly WDIY feature Economic Pulse, and he currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Vice President.
See stories by Kamran Afshar
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