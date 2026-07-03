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Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 7/3/26

By Kamran Afshar
Published July 3, 2026 at 2:00 PM EDT

Gasoline prices down from their peak.

The lowest price for regular gas in the Valley has dropped to $3.47 per gallon and remains below the national average of $3.85, according to GasBuddy.
This year, gas prices averaged $2.81 in January, with a slight increase in February. Everything changed with the outbreak of war in the Middle East, prices surged in March, April, and May, peaking at $4.48. In June, gas prices gradually decreased to $3.83.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 7/3/26)

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Economic Pulse Gas pricesLehigh ValleyEconomy
Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar is the host of the weekly WDIY feature Economic Pulse, and he currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Vice President.
See stories by Kamran Afshar
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