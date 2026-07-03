Economic Pulse: Week of 7/3/26
Gasoline prices down from their peak.
The lowest price for regular gas in the Valley has dropped to $3.47 per gallon and remains below the national average of $3.85, according to GasBuddy.
This year, gas prices averaged $2.81 in January, with a slight increase in February. Everything changed with the outbreak of war in the Middle East, prices surged in March, April, and May, peaking at $4.48. In June, gas prices gradually decreased to $3.83.
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(Original air-date: 7/3/26)