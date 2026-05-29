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Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 5/29/26

By Kamran Afshar
Published May 29, 2026 at 11:56 AM EDT

The Lehigh Valley Labor Market Reset

According to the PA Department of Labor and Industry, Lehigh Valley's seasonally adjusted payroll employment has held steady at around 404,000 since last September. In the first quarter of this year, the total number of payroll jobs created was 800, half as much as the 1st quarters of the last two years. Payroll employment rose by 5,100 jobs in 2025 and 7,300 in 2024.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 5/29/26)

Tags
Economic Pulse labor marketLehigh ValleyDepartment of Labor & Industrypayroll jobsEconomy
Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar is the host of the weekly WDIY feature Economic Pulse, and he currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Vice President.
See stories by Kamran Afshar
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