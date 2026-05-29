Economic Pulse: Week of 5/29/26

The Lehigh Valley Labor Market Reset

According to the PA Department of Labor and Industry, Lehigh Valley's seasonally adjusted payroll employment has held steady at around 404,000 since last September. In the first quarter of this year, the total number of payroll jobs created was 800, half as much as the 1st quarters of the last two years. Payroll employment rose by 5,100 jobs in 2025 and 7,300 in 2024.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 5/29/26)

