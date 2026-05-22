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Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 5/22/26

By Kamran Afshar
Published May 22, 2026 at 12:35 PM EDT

The Retail Resiliency: Is This an Illusion?

The latest Census Bureau data paints a picture of a resilient economy: retail sales climbed 0.5% in April, marking three straight months of expansion and lifting total spending to $757 billion. Year-over-year, that is a robust 4.9% jump. However, peel back the layers, and a much more complicated reality emerges.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 5/22/26)

Tags
Economic Pulse retailCensus BureauEconomy
Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar is the host of the weekly WDIY feature Economic Pulse, and he currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Vice President.
See stories by Kamran Afshar
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