Economic Pulse: Week of 5/22/26

The Retail Resiliency: Is This an Illusion?

The latest Census Bureau data paints a picture of a resilient economy: retail sales climbed 0.5% in April, marking three straight months of expansion and lifting total spending to $757 billion. Year-over-year, that is a robust 4.9% jump. However, peel back the layers, and a much more complicated reality emerges.

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Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 5/22/26)

