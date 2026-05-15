Economic Pulse: Week of 5/15/26

Inflation rose to 3.8% in April.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the seasonally adjusted Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 0.6% in April. This rise has led to an overall inflation rate of 3.8% over the past 12 months, a significant increase over the already elevated 3.3% reported for March. If your household budget feels increasingly strained, the data provides a clear reason: a massive surge in energy costs accounted for over 40% of the total monthly increase in the CPI.

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Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 5/15/26)

