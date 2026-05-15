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Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 5/15/26

By Kamran Afshar
Published May 15, 2026 at 1:42 PM EDT

Inflation rose to 3.8% in April.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the seasonally adjusted Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 0.6% in April. This rise has led to an overall inflation rate of 3.8% over the past 12 months, a significant increase over the already elevated 3.3% reported for March. If your household budget feels increasingly strained, the data provides a clear reason: a massive surge in energy costs accounted for over 40% of the total monthly increase in the CPI.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 5/15/26)

Tags
Economic Pulse Bureau of Labor StatisticsConsumer Price IndexEconomy
Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar is the host of the weekly WDIY feature Economic Pulse, and he currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Vice President.
See stories by Kamran Afshar
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