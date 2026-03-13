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Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 3/13/26

By Kamran Afshar
Published March 13, 2026 at 11:49 AM EDT

Gasoline prices are on the rise.

As of this taping, GasBuddy reports that the lowest price for regular gas in the Valley has risen to $3.29 per gallon, still below the national average of $3.63. Gas prices have gradually dropped from a high of $4.93 in June 2022 to a low of $2.81 in January of this year. They rose slightly in February; however, they are spiking high in the first days of March.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 3/13/26)

Tags
Economic Pulse Gas pricesoil pricesEconomyLehigh Valley
Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar is the host of the weekly WDIY feature Economic Pulse, and he currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Vice President.
See stories by Kamran Afshar
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