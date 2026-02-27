Economic Pulse: Week of 2/27/26

Inflation at 2.4% in January

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the seasonally adjusted consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.2% in January, resulting in an overall inflation over the last 12 months of 2.4%. A large 7.5% drop in gasoline prices played a significant role in lowering the CPI in January.

