🛠️ We are currently experiencing sound quality issues with WDIY's broadcast signal. We are working to address the issues now and appreciate your patience. 🛠️
WDIY Headlines
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 2/27/26

By Kamran Afshar
Published February 27, 2026 at 2:59 PM EST

Inflation at 2.4% in January

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the seasonally adjusted consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.2% in January, resulting in an overall inflation over the last 12 months of 2.4%. A large 7.5% drop in gasoline prices played a significant role in lowering the CPI in January.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

(Original air-date: 2/27/26)

Economic Pulse InflationBureau of Labor StatisticsConsumer Price IndexEconomy
Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar is the host of the weekly WDIY feature Economic Pulse, and he currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Vice President.
See stories by Kamran Afshar
