Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 2/6/26

By Kamran Afshar
Published February 6, 2026 at 2:37 PM EST

How does the Federal Reserve influence the economy?

The Federal Reserve System was established in 1913 as an independent federal agency comprising 12 regional banks and a board of governors, serving as the central bank of the United States. Its decisions significantly impact the banking systems, businesses, and the public.

(Original air-date: 2/6/26)

