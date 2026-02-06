Economic Pulse: Week of 2/6/26

How does the Federal Reserve influence the economy?

The Federal Reserve System was established in 1913 as an independent federal agency comprising 12 regional banks and a board of governors, serving as the central bank of the United States. Its decisions significantly impact the banking systems, businesses, and the public.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 2/6/26)

