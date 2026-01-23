© 2026
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 1/23/26

By Kamran Afshar
Published January 23, 2026 at 3:49 PM EST

Car Sales down 5.9%

Car sales dropped to 15.6 million at seasonally adjusted annual rates in November, a drop of 5.9% below its previous year's level. Car sales peaked last March at almost 18 million, just before the new tariffs were announced, and have been trending down since then.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 1/23/26)

Car sales tariffs sales prices Economy
Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar is the host of the weekly WDIY feature Economic Pulse, and he currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Vice President.
