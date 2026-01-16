Economic Pulse: Week of 1/16/26

2025, year in review

The economy grew at an annual rate of 2.5% during the first three quarters of last year. And the unemployment rate rose from 4 in January to 4.4% by December 2025.

Inflation has been the wild card since the pandemic, driven by massive government transfers to the public. It reached 9% in the summer of 2022, as demand surged at a time when supply chains were nowhere near capable of handling it.

(Original air-date: 1/16/26)

