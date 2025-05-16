© 2025
Economic Pulse: Week of 5/16/25

By Kamran Afshar
Published May 16, 2025 at 1:08 PM EDT

Retail Sales picked up just before tariffs

Ahead of upcoming tariffs, retail sales jumped 5.2% year-over-year in March—double 2024’s 2.6% growth rate. This surge likely reflects consumers accelerating purchases, especially of durable goods, to avoid expected price hikes once the tariffs are fully implemented.

(Original air-date: 5/16/25)

