Economic Pulse: Week of 4/4/25

Consumer Sentiment Falls for the Third Straight Month

The Consumer Sentiment Index, the CSI, dropped 12% in March, marking the third straight month of decline. In just the first quarter of this year, overall confidence has plummeted by 23%—and that’s before the tariff announcement on April 2nd. According to the University of Michigan, concerns are rising across the board: Republicans, Democrats, and independents alike are increasingly worried about their finances, job security, inflation, and the broader business climate. Optimism about the economy’s future has taken a sharp downturn across the political spectrum.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

(Original air-date: 4/4/25)