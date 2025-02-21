Economic Pulse: Week of 2/21/25

Consumer sentiment dropped sharply in the first 2 months of 2025

The consumer sentiment index, the CSI, fell to its lowest level in February since November 2023. According to the University of Michigan, the decrease was across the political spectrum as the overall index dropped to 64.7. In 2025, the index has fallen by 13%.

