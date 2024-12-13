Economic Pulse: Week of 12/13/24

Inflation

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the seasonally adjusted consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.3% in November, raising the inflation rate over the last 12 months to 2.7%. This is the 2nd month in a row that inflation has been rising. It bottomed at 2.4% in September and has been inching up since then

(Original air-date: 12/13/24)