Economic Pulse: Week of 11/8/24

The Lehigh Valley business sentiment index is on a down-trend.

The Lehigh Valley's Business Sentiment Index (BSI) experienced a sharp decline in 2022 as inflation surged. The rate of decline eased by late 2023 after a significant drop in the rate of inflation. At 54, the BSI is down 5% for the year but still above 50, indicating that more businesses maintain a positive outlook than a negative one.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 11/8/24)