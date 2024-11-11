© 2024
WDIY Headlines
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 11/8/24

By Kamran Afshar
Published November 11, 2024 at 9:43 AM EST

The Lehigh Valley business sentiment index is on a down-trend.

The Lehigh Valley's Business Sentiment Index (BSI) experienced a sharp decline in 2022 as inflation surged. The rate of decline eased by late 2023 after a significant drop in the rate of inflation. At 54, the BSI is down 5% for the year but still above 50, indicating that more businesses maintain a positive outlook than a negative one.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 11/8/24)

Economic Pulse Business Sentiment IndexLehigh ValleyInflationBusinessbusiness outlookEconomy
Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar has a Ph.D. in Economics and has taught at graduate and under graduate levels between 1978-88. He has vast experience in economic impact studies, feasibility studies, customer satisfaction surveys, and scientific competitive analysis.
See stories by Kamran Afshar
