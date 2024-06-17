© 2024
WDIY Headlines
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 6/14/24

By Kamran Afshar
Published June 17, 2024 at 1:08 PM EDT

Inflation is at 3.3%

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the seasonally adjusted consumer price index (CPI) recorded zero inflation during May, lower than expected. The inflation rate over the last 12 months was 3.3%, a slight drop from 3.4% in April; however, a significant drop from 4.1% in the same period of last year. It should be noted that this doesn’t mean prices are dropping; we rarely see monthly inflation dropping below zero, that is, prices falling. Inflation measures the pace at which prices change.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 6/14/24)

