Economic Pulse: Week of 4/26/24

The GDP up 1.6%

Hot off the press: on April 25th, the Bureau of Economic Analysis’s (BEA) advanced estimate of the 1st quarter's growth is 4.8%, which, adjusted for inflation, gives us a real growth rate of 1.6%, lower than expected. Nonetheless, this places the economy's real growth rate over the past four quarters at 3.0%, notably surpassing the century's average of 2.2%.

(Original air-date: 4/26/24)