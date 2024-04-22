Economic Pulse: Week of 4/19/24

The Consumer sentiment index is zooming up.

The consumer sentiment index, the CSI, which fell to its lowest level ever in June of 2022, has been trending up, according to the University of Michigan, which released its preliminary April results. During the 1st 4 months of this year, the consumer sentiment index rose by a whopping 22% above its last year's level.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 4/19/24)