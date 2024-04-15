Economic Pulse: Week of 3/12/24

Gasoline prices highest for the year

As of this taping, the price of regular gas in the Valley averages around $3.61. Very close to the national average of $3.63 per gallon. For the first time since February of last year, gas prices have been higher than their previous year’s level, albeit by less than half a cent. However, they are well below their record high of $5, established during the second week of June 2022.

(Original air-date: 4/5/24)