Economic Pulse: Week of 2/16/24

By Kamran Afshar
Published February 19, 2024 at 12:36 PM EST

How have our expenditure patterns changed in the last half a century?

The US economy is considered the consumer economy since we spend more of our GDP on goods and services than any other developed country. And the amount of money we spend, as consumers in the US, is levels of magnitude higher than any other country.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

