Economic Pulse: Week of 2/2/24

The Consumer sentiment index zoomed up

The consumer sentiment index, the CSI, which fell to its lowest level ever in June of 2022, has been trending up, according to the University of Michigan, which released the results of its January survey. The consumer sentiment index vaulted 29% in the last two months, reaching its highest level in the last 2.5 years.

(Original air-date: 2/2/24)