WDIY Headlines
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 1/26/24

By Kamran Afshar
Published January 29, 2024 at 10:45 AM EST

The GDP up 3.3%.

On January 25th, the Bureau of Economic Analysis’s advanced estimate of the fourth quarter's growth is 4.8%, which, adjusted for inflation, gives us the real growth rate of 3.3%, well above expectations, This puts the 2023’s growth at an impressive 3.1%, marking the highest growth rate in the last 19 years, excluding the 20-21 gyration. All of this occurred despite numerous recession predictions throughout the previous year

Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar has a Ph.D. in Economics and has taught at graduate and under graduate levels between 1978-88. He has vast experience in economic impact studies, feasibility studies, customer satisfaction surveys, and scientific competitive analysis.
