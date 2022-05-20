© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
CultureConversations.jpg
Culture Conversations

Tariq Shahid | Culture Conversations

Published May 20, 2022 at 9:10 AM EDT
CC Wide 3.png

On this episode of Culture Conversations, Sophie Elijovich welcomes fellow teen Tariq Shahid to the program.

The Allentown Symphony Orchestra and Bach Choir of Bethlehem have collaborated to engage teens across the Lehigh Valley about the importance and relevance of culture.

What is culture? What does it mean to young people? And finally...does culture matter?

Catch new episodes of Culture Conversations airing periodically during All Things Considered.

Teen Connect host Kyra Kelly contributed to this project.

(Original air-date: 5/19/22)

Tags

Culture Conversations Tariq ShahidteenscultureconversationArtistsAllentown Symphony OrchestraBach Choir of BethlehemCulture Conversations
Sophie Elijovich
Sophie Elijovich (she/her) discusses a variety of topics with teen and adult guests as host of TEEN Connect. She attends Parkland High School as a freshman and is active on the school’s tennis team and orchestra group, Strolling Strings. She loves to read, learn languages, and play tennis, cello and piano.
See stories by Sophie Elijovich
Related Content