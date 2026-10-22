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Charla Comunitaria
Charla Comunitaria

Food, Family, and the Stories We Carry with Kelsey McIntyre, Jennifer McIntyre, and Sophia Betancourt | Charla Comunitaria

By Aurea Ortiz
Published October 22, 2026 at 1:26 PM EDT

Aurea Ortiz sits down with Kelsey McIntyre, a student from the Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts and winner of the first national Raíces Essay Contest with her essay 'Masa y Memoria: How Casey's Empanadas Feed More Than Hunger.'

Kelsey talks about the connection between food and culture and the importance of taking pride in your heritage and work. Kelsey's mom Jennifer and Spanish teacher Ms. Betancourt talk about the beauty of seeing young people connect with culture and the value of those who continue to help them explore.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 10/22/26)

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Charla Comunitaria Kelsey McIntyreJennifer McIntyreSophia BetancourtRaíces Essay ContestWritingcultureLehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts
Aurea Ortiz
Aurea Ortiz is the host of Charla Comunitaria. She was elected to the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Member Representative in 2024
See stories by Aurea Ortiz
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