-
Food, Family, and the Stories We Carry with Kelsey McIntyre, Jennifer McIntyre, and Sophia Betancourt | Charla ComunitariaAurea Ortiz sits down with Kelsey McIntyre, a local student whose essay reflecting on food, family, and culture won the first national Raíces Essay Contest.
-
Food, Family, and the Stories We Carry with Kelsey McIntyre, Jennifer McIntyre, and Sophia Betancourt | Charla ComunitariaAurea Ortiz sits down with Kelsey McIntyre, a local student whose essay reflecting on food, family, and culture won the first national Raíces Essay Contest.