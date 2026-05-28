Learning from Each Other with Donna Taggart and Penelope Gale-Hartney | Charla Comunitaria

Aurea Ortiz sits down with Donna Taggart and her granddaughter Penelope to talk about Donna's longtime work to support the local Hispanic community and her recognition with the Hispanic Center's President's Award.

They talk about their trip to Puerto Rico and how it provided Penelope an opportunity to explore her culture. Donna shares her belief that you don't have to be part of a culture to care for its people and the beauty of sharing culture with young people.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 5/28/26)

