© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🎧 We've wrapped up the on-air portion of WDIY's 2026 Spring Fund Drive — but there's still time to make a donation in support of your listening. Click here to give. 💚
WDIY Headlines
Charla Comunitaria
Charla Comunitaria

Learning from Each Other with Donna Taggart and Penelope Gale-Hartney | Charla Comunitaria

By Aurea Ortiz
Published May 28, 2026 at 3:25 PM EDT

Aurea Ortiz sits down with Donna Taggart and her granddaughter Penelope to talk about Donna's longtime work to support the local Hispanic community and her recognition with the Hispanic Center's President's Award.

They talk about their trip to Puerto Rico and how it provided Penelope an opportunity to explore her culture. Donna shares her belief that you don't have to be part of a culture to care for its people and the beauty of sharing culture with young people.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 5/28/26)

Tags
Charla Comunitaria Donna TaggartPenelope Gale-HartneyculturePuerto RicoYouth
Aurea Ortiz
Aurea Ortiz is the host of Charla Comunitaria. She was elected to the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Member Representative in 2024
See stories by Aurea Ortiz
Related Content