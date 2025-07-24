"Making a Connection with the Island" with Flor and Robert Velez | Charla Comunitaria

Aurea Ortiz is joined by Flor and Robert Velez of Puerto Rican Culture Preservation, Inc. to talk about this year's Puerto Rican Day Parade and Festival. Robert shares his experience visiting Puerto Rico in his youth and his desire to be just like his grandparents.

Flor shares details about the festival, which kicks off with a parade through Allentown and continues with music, food, and entertainment that highlights Puerto Rican culture.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 7/24/25)