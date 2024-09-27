Bringing Theatre to the Whole Community with Christopher Shorr | Charla Comunitaria

Aurea Ortiz talks with Christopher Shorr a professor at Moravian University and a member of Touchstone Theatre, to talk about Touchstone's work year round to include the Hispanic community in their programming. He discusses the upcoming Festival UnBound, which culminates with Fiesta UnBound, a music-centered event that encourages participation from every member of the community.

Plus, Christopher gives a glimpse at what's to come in the next few months, including original productions, an interfaith gathering, and the annual Christmas City Follies. He also discusses programs for younger residents to get involved with Touchstone.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 9/26/24)